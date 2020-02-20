Casio G-Shock and Burton partner for new watch

TOKYO: Casio G-Shock has partnered with the snowboarding giant Burton on a new watch designed for use on the slopes.

The watchmaker has announced the launch of a new, limited-edition addition to its ‘Mudmaster’ line, in the form of the GGB100BTN-1A timepiece.

The watch, which was crafted with professional snowboarders in mind, boast a snow-covered tree camouflage pattern that was inspired by the work of the snowboard photographer Dean Blotto Gray. It will drop on February 21.

“It’s the utmost honour to collaborate with G-Shock and Burton two amazing brands doing great things for outdoor enthusiasts,” said Blotto Gray in a statement.

“Having my work featured on the new Burton x G-Shock Mudmaster Watch is a total joy, and I look forward to sharing it with the world.”

Boasting a ‘Carbon Core Guard Structure’ and three-layered carbon-insert bezel that is resistant to mud and debris, the watch has been designed with mountain life in mind.

Its large, textured buttons also make it easy to use, even when wearing gloves, and the model is shock resistant and water resistant to 200 meters.

“It offers users multiple location and sleep-tracking features through its G-Shock Connected App, and also features built-in tech that offers a compass, altimeter/barometer, thermometer and accelerometer for dealing with the demands of snowy mountain terrain.

Casio’s G-Shock has a longstanding history of high-profile collaborations, having previously worked with the US fashion brand Alice + Olivia and the rapper A$AP Ferg.

The GGB100BTN-1A timepiece will retail for US$440 at online and at G-Shock Soho and Burton flagship stores, Macy’s, and select boutiques.



