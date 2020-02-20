The top 10 fruits for radiant, glowing skin

If you’ve always wanted glowing, dewy soft skin, the good news is that you can achieve this right away without the use of makeup. Just be mindful of the kind of fruit you place on your plate.

This is because fruits are a powerhouse of vitamins that your skin so richly deserves to stay looking youthful and healthy.

Vitamin C is one of the vital sources to increase antioxidant levels while vitamin A helps prevents the ageing process and acne breakout.

Vitamin E on the other hand helps prevent dryness while Vitamin B3 helps treat damages from the sun and pigmentation. Vitamin K acts well to lighten dark spots and scars.

Below are the top 10 fruits that your skin can benefit from:

1. Lemon

Lemon is rich in Vitamin C, a potent antioxidant that helps remove toxins and protect the body from photodamage and hyperpigmentation.

Since lemon has the ability to naturally tighten, lighten as well as deep cleanse the skin, you should consume lemon if you have uneven pigmentation, dark spots or acne scars.

2. Papaya

Papaya contains vitamins A, C, B, folate, pantothenic acid and minerals such as magnesium, copper and potassium.

Enzymes like papain and chymopapain help prevent skin damage by free radicals. It also contains anti-bacterial anti-fungal properties.

Papaya is also often used to treat other skin problems such as warts, eczema, corns and cutaneous tubercles.

3. Avocado

Avocado has an abundance of healthy fats, dietary fibre, vitamin E, A, C, K, B6, niacin, folate and pantothenic acid.

Avocado is also rich in lutein and zeaxanthin which promotes healthy ageing by protecting the skin from UV rays.

The healthy fats in avocados help promote skin’s elasticity, reduce inflammation and fasten the healing of wounds.

4. Oranges

Oranges have a high volume of vitamin C, with 100 grams of oranges containing 54 milligrams of vitamin C.

With its antioxidant properties, oranges can help prevent photo-damage, DNA damage, oxidative damage, reduce inflammation as well as aid collagen synthesis.

5. Watermelon

With its high percentage of water, watermelon helps keep your skin moisturised. 92% of a watermelon is water, 7.55% is carbs and 0.4% is sugar and fibre respectively.

Watermelon contains vitamins C, A, B1 and B6, carotenoids, flavonoids and lycopene with zero fat and is free from cholesterol.

Watermelon is also packed with amino acids and lycopene which help promote clear and healthy skin.

6. Cucumber

Cucumber is famous for its function of hydrating and moisturising the skin. Cucumber has a high volume of water and has a cooling effect on the body apart from its antioxidant properties. Cucumber is also rich in vitamins K and C as well as dietary fibre.

7. Mangoes

Mango is surprisingly included in the list because of its high content of vitamins A, E, C, and K, flavonoids, polyphenolics, beta-carotene and xanthophylls.

Mango also helps protect skin and body from DNA damage and inflammation. A body butter made from mango is also shown to help in healing wounds.

8. Pomegranates

Pomegranates are rich in folate and minerals such as calcium, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium and vitamins C and K.

Not only the seeds but the peel and membrane of fruit are packed with antioxidants that help to protect skin from UV rays and pigmentation.

Vitamin C also strengthens the immune system and helps heal blemishes.

9. Bananas

Bananas are rich in dietary fibre, vitamins A, C, K, E and folate, and other minerals such as magnesium, phosphorus, calcium and potassium.

Bananas have antioxidant and antimicrobial properties while the peel is effective in removing acne scars.

The high volume of potassium in bananas helps moisturise and hydrate the skin to keep it youthful-looking.

10. Apples

Apples help remove harmful free oxygen radicals with its content of vitamins A and C, potassium, magnesium, calcium and dietary fibre.

Apple peel is also found to be rich in antioxidants. It is recommended that apples be consumed together with its peel.

Malic acid from apples also promote skin’s firmness and youthfulness and provides protection against tanning.

There are other fruit choices that contain much needed vitamins for skin’s health such as kiwi, strawberries, blueberries, grapefruit and guava.

A range of vegetables such as peas, broccoli, Brussel sprouts, cauliflower and kale can supply you with vitamin C for your dietary needs if you love vegetables more than fruits.

