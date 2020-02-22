8 ways to maintain a healthy diet while traveling

Maintaining healthy eating habits can be challenging, more so when you’re travelling. Unique unique delicacies are hard to pass up and the risk of gaining unwanted weight is always lurking on the horizon.

Here are some sound diet tips on how to maintain your diet as you travel.

1. Establish clear and simple diet rules

Make the rules of your diet clear and as straightforward as possible. A vague hard-to-keep diet would be “trying to eat less than the normal quantity every day” or “eating healthier”.

But what is considered normal and what happens if you happen to eat too much during one particular outing? What should you be eating and avoiding?

Clear and simple rules would be like “eating five servings of whole grains daily” or “avoiding potatoes”.

If you already have a set of rules established, make sure you don’t break them and keep referring to the rules before ordering a meal.

2. Treat yourself to a cheat day

When travelling, choose one day in which you eat whatever you want. It would be exceedingly hard to diet daily without the pleasure of looking forward to a cheat day.

3. Do your research

Familiarise yourself with the culture of the destination you’re heading to and research the type of cuisine there.

If you’re trying to cut down on sugar, look into the types of cakes and desserts heavy on sugar and leave those for your cheat day.

4. Prepare meals during your transit time

Get yourself diet-safe food while you’re on a plane, train or bus. There are two types of foods that you can bring – perishable and non-perishable.

Perishable foods such as fresh fruit, hard-boiled eggs, cut vegetables, cheese sticks and pre-cooked meats are great for packing.

Non-perishable foods such as trail mix, pretzels, nuts or seeds, beef jerky and popcorn are good alternatives, especially if you intend to keep them throughout your travel.

5. Focus on other important aspects of your trip

Embrace your trip fully instead of obsessing about the food you can eat there. Make this a conscious decision whenever you plan your trips.

Understand that the main purpose of your trip is about visiting and exploring new places, experiencing new cultures and meeting new people.

6. Don’t skip breakfast

It’s important to start your day off with a healthy breakfast, which can help maintain your metabolism and stave off cravings later.

A simple bowl of cereal with fruit will suffice to get the essential energy you need when you’re on the move.

7. Drink more water

As obvious as it can be, dehydration can lead to sensations that mimic hunger, which can lead to overeating when all your body wanted was just a drink of water.

To avoid snacking throughout your travels, it’s important to continuously sip on water.

8. Enhance your body’s immunity with probiotics

During your travels, provide your body with an immunity boost by consuming foods rich in probiotics such as yoghurt or fermented foods.

Having healthy bacteria in your gut can help keep its health in check, which is important as you dine on local delicacies throughout your travels.

This article first appeared in jobstore.com

