9 reasons why train travel trumps all others

Travelling is fun. Apart from giving you an opportunity to wind down from your everyday busy schedule, it’s a great way to experience something new and learn something different.

Some prefer to travel by air while others prefer driving. But travelling by train is fascinating in so many ways.

Here are nine great reasons why travelling by train trumps all other modes of transport.

1. Light on the pocket

True enough, when budget air carriers have a promotion, you might enjoy RM0 air fare and only pay for fuel and airport tax. But what about luggage?

It is a game of luck when it comes to air fares. Plus, if you’re purchasing a ticket at the last minute, the price escalates.

Train fares on the other hand are fixed regardless of when you purchase the tickets. Driving? There’s the price of toll and fuel to consider – pretty expensive.

2. Awesome views

If you’re driving in a foreign country, the views can be rather captivating. But if you’re driving in Malaysia, be prepared for never-ending highways and jungles on either side.

Taking an airplane? Four hours of clouds without any in-flight entertainment is downright boring.

Train travel on the other hand provides different views along the way. From paddy fields to towns to residential areas to slum dwellings. You’ll be amazed by the views.

3. More luggage

No-frills airlines only allow about seven kilogram of hand-carry luggage – everything else must be checked-in, for a fee of course. Other hybrid or premium airlines might allow you to check-in your luggage free of charge if it weighs from 15 kg to 20-30 kg.

But with trains, all luggage is free of charge. As long as you can handle your own belongings, train operators won’t charge you a single cent for your bags.

4. The sound of ‘chu chuuuu’

No other transportation can provide you with such a variety of sounds while travelling.

Apart from the station whistle and the sound of the train chugging along the tracks, the sound of the sellers calling out to buy their snacks and drinks on the coach are amazing.

Throughout one 18-hour journey from Hat Yai to Bangkok in 2011, no less than 20 vendors went back and forth the coaches calling “pad dai mai tai kap kun krap”.

5. Better legroom

All trains offer better legroom as compared to any no-frills airline. In fact, even if you take an economy class train in Malaysia, which is air-conditioned, you’ll enjoy the luxury of stretching out your legs in peace.

6. Unlimited gadgets

When on a flight, you must turn off all electronic gadgets during take off and landing. Throughout the flight, you can only use your camera and music player. No phone calls allowed.

If you’re driving, using your handphone is an absolute no-no.

With train travel, you can make calls, surf the internet, take selfies and log-on to Facebook.

7. No security checks

Even on domestic flights, you have to take off your ring, coins, phones, belt, you name it. But taking a train? Just enter and take your seat, no groping.

8. Meeting people

It’s a great way to meet new people. Generally, train passengers are more friendly and talkative. Besides, if you don’t like the person seated next to you, you can walk from coach to coach or spend the journey at the cafe.

And if they are friendly, you can strike up a great conversation with them.

9. No speeding tickets

This applies if you choose to drive. Trains in Malaysia travel at around 100-130 km/h while trains in Thailand travel around 130 km/h to around 150 km/h.

Try driving at those speeds and Malaysia’s Automated Enforcement System cameras will take a good photo of you in your nice car.

Khai and wife Amira are Malaysian travel bloggers who blog at Kaki Jalans. Their travels have taken them to almost all the countries in Asean and five countries in Europe. They are still actively travelling and adding to this list.



