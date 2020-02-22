Recipe for easy-peasy Parmesan roasted cauliflower

This easy recipe from Bon Appetit magazine is basically cauliflower roasted in the oven with butter, olive oil and Parmesan cheese. It makes for a delicious side dish with almost any dinner.

When it is raw, cauliflower has a mild taste but as it roasts in the oven, the vegetable gently caramelises, rendering a nutty, buttery taste that is absolutely delicious.

There isn’t much preparation needed at all either. Just be sure to remove any dirt or debris by rinsing the cauliflower heads thoroughly under running water. Then, pat the head dry with a paper towel.

You can either cut the cauliflower heads into thin pieces or to save time, cut into florets.

Ingredients

230 g cauliflower florets, sliced horizontally

2 tablespoons melted butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 pinch salt

3 dashes ground black pepper

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon chopped parsley leaves

Method

Preheat oven to 200°C.

Toss the sliced cauliflower with butter and olive oil.

Season with salt and black pepper.

Transfer the cauliflower to a baking sheet and arrange in a single layer.

Roast until almost tender about 20-30 minutes.

Remove from the oven and sprinkle with grated Parmesan cheese and chopped parsley.

Roast again until the cheese melts and is slightly crusty, for about five minutes.

Remove from oven and serve immediately.

This article first appeared in Rasa Malaysia.

Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.



