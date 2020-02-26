Lady Gaga hints at ‘Stupid Love’ ahead of LG6 album

LOS ANGELES: Lady Gaga surprised fans by announcing that “Stupid Love” will premiere on Friday, Feb 28 at midnight EST.

“Stupid Love” will notably mark Gaga’s first new music since 2019’s “A Star Is Born” soundtrack, which was recorded with the film’s co-star Bradley Cooper.

It is still unclear whether “Stupid Love” will be featured in the “Bad Romance” vocalist’s much-anticipated sixth studio album, commonly referred to among fans as “LG6.”

Speculation about the follow-up to 2016’s “Joanne” first arose last March, when Gaga quashed rumours that she was expecting a child by revealing that she was “pregnant” with her new LP.

Details about the forthcoming album are scant at this time, although fellow musicians Sophie, BloodPop and Boys Noize have been tied to the project.

BloodPop notably shared the cover art for “Stupid Love” on his Instagram, also announcing that he co-produced the single with Tchami.

In the meantime, Gaga’s frequent collaborator DJ White Shadow revealed earlier this February that he was not involved in the long-awaited LG6.

“I sat this one out. I’ve heard it. It’s not my art to share with you, but I can tell you this, [as] with everything that she does, it’s genius. I’m excited for her to put it out. I think that it’s really good,” he told E! News.

While LG6 is still on its way, Gaga launched her own Haus Laboratories cosmetic brand last July.

Fans have since speculated that this venture in the beauty industry has influenced the genesis of LG6, with the “Born This Way” superstar telling YouTube makeup artist NikkieTutorials that “Haus Laboratories is a very colorful place and so is my music.”

“There will be colour, it’ll just come out in ways you might not expect,” she cryptically added in the YouTube video back in December.



