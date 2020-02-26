Mercedes-Benz reveals sporty, lifestyle-oriented GLA 45 AMG

STUTTGART: Mercedes-Benz has revealed that the latest generation of its Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC+ has been outfitted with the brand’s 2.0-litre turbo engine, an engine the company claims is “currently the world’s most powerful turbocharged four-cylinder manufactured for series production.”

After the first generation GLA 45 AMG was introduced to the world back in 2014, Mercedes-Benz announced Wednesday that it’s time to launch the second generation of the hot crossover; this time, the model is equipped with the brand’s powerful four-cylinder turbo engine.

With this updated powertrain, the Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC+ can generate 382 hp of power and 354 lb-ft of torque which is distributed to all four wheels through an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

In 4.4 seconds, the base version of the crossover can sprint from a standstill to 100km/h (about 62mph) and continue on to a top speed of 250km/h (about 155mph); the S-Model can reach up to 270 km/h (about 168mph).

The performance improvement has likewise been complemented by better dynamics and increased reactivity thanks in part to two electronically controlled multi-disc clutches and electromechanical controlled drive torque.

Compared with the first generation, all suspension components have been revised to provide a more comfortable driving and riding experience that’s easier to control even at high speeds.

Six AMG drive programs optimise the vehicle’s functionality during various weather conditions while also offering owners different levels of sport driving experiences.

On the inside, the MBUX infotainment system “creates a close, personal alliance between man and machine,” and the luxurious upholsteries and trim finishes give the owner and rider a comfortable interior space that is also chic.

The 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC+ will be unveiled to the press on March 3 at the Geneva Motor Show where it will later be on display for the public to see from March 5 to 15.



