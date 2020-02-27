Hyundai giving entire i30 lineup a facelift for 2020

By
AFP Relaxnews
-
Hyundai reveals the new i30 ahead of its Geneva Motor Show debut.

SEOUL: Hyundai is giving the entire i30 lineup – the hatch, fastback, and wagon – a facelift for 2020.

After giving the public a sneak peek of the new i30 a few weeks ago, Hyundai officially revealed the facelifted i30 Tuesday, announcing that all three body types in the line have been updated with more technology, a new look and better fuel efficiency.

As was hinted at earlier this month, the front end of the i30 has been given a more aggressive stance featuring a wider grille, slimmer headlights and V-shaped signature LED daytime running lights which are reiterated on the rear bumper.

In the cabin, owners will find a 17.78 cm digital cluster and 26.035-cm navigation touchscreen display compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Optionally, users can subscribe to the company’s Bluelink connected system which Hyundai describes as like “having a butler, a team of secret service agents and a restaurant-sniffing bloodhound, all in one.”

Complementing these tools and services are a series of smart safety technologies like Lane Following Assist, Rear Collision-Avoidance Assist and Blind Spot Detection among others.

For the first time in the model’s history, the i30 wagon is available with the motorsport-inspired N Line trim like the hatch and fastback iterations.

The trim, which has also been given a refresh, gives models either 43.18- or 45.72-cm wheels, a suspension tuned for a dynamic ride and either a 1.5 T-GDi 160 PS or 1.6 Diesel 136 PS engine.

Buyers of standard models can select from a series of engines some of which are available with 48-volt Mild Hybrid technology.

The i30 Wagon will be available in the N Line trim starting this summer. More information about the facelifted i30 will be given at the Geneva Motor Show next week where it will be officially revealed.


