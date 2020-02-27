Lay bare your appetite at NAKED Restaurant

You definitely won’t be able to miss this restaurant. Located smack in the middle of Hartamas Shopping Centre and with its name NAKED emblazoned in capital letters everywhere, it does get your attention.

If you’re starting to feel intimidated by the name, fret not. The idea behind NAKED stands for transparency, allowing customers to bare it all and be themselves.

FMT recently had a chat with CEO and founder Malvindran Ganesh, on the history of the restaurant with a not-so-subtle name.

“The idea to start the restaurant was initiated by entrepreneur Marco Robinson, originally from the UK. This space is a two-floor saloon. The previous tenants moved out and the rent was extremely affordable.

We snapped it up without a clue what to do with it.”

NAKED Restaurant & Bar was brought to life in 2014. Malvindran says Marco left for the UK for good so he submerged himself in operating the restaurant completely.

There is a cosy terrace where customers can sit with their drinks and watch the world go by. NAKED is especially busy on Friday nights thanks to its live band performances.

The first floor is currently under renovation to accommodate a cigar lounge. Cigar enthusiasts should definitely keep NAKED on their watch list for the upcoming launch in April.

While NAKED offers a variety of food on its regular menu, FMT reviewed its delivery menu.

The first to arrive was the classic Pepperoni pizza, loaded with everything that a pizza lover can ever ask for – a crispy crust, oozing cheese, fresh crunchy capsicum and lots of pepperoni.

Pick up a slice and you’re assured that every bite you take will leave that great pepperoni flavour lingering in your mouth.

If you’re craving breakfast for dinner, then you simply cannot miss out on NAKED’s chicken ham and egg pizza. It is certainly difficult to restrain yourself to one slice, with its delicious topping of egg yolk.

The NAKED House Pizza is a must on your platter, being a love letter to every pizza aficionado. The roasted Cajun chicken breast is flavourful and juicy, and pairs incredibly well with the pizza base.

To add to the explosion of flavours, this pizza is topped with pickled jalapenos, onions and mushrooms.

The Margherita pizza should hit the right spot, being NAKED’s take on a typical Neapolitan pizza made with tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, fresh basil, salt and extra-virgin olive oil.

If you’re hosting family and friends, then the hot wings are a must-order, being perfect to feed a bigger dining group.

Fried to golden perfection, the chicken skin is crispy and the meat hot and tender. Be sure to enjoy it with the accompanying spicy sauce.

NAKED features its own cocktail bar which serves a diverse range of drinks including whiskey.

If you prefer to keep your drinks non-alcoholic, the Virgin Apple Mojito is perfect for the hot weather. Cool and refreshing, this drink has a minty aftertaste and will leave you with a nice chill and feel good vibe.

If you come with a significant other, then the Tea for Mojitwo is just right for the both of you to share. With a combination of passion fruit, mint leaves and lime juice, this drink is as refreshing as it is fruity.

NAKED maintains its high food quality by not compromising on raw ingredients, and source all their ingredients from halal-certified suppliers. This establishment is pork-free but they do serve liquor.

NAKED Restaurant & Bar

Block E-0-2 & E-1-1

Plaza Damas

Jalan Hartamas 1

Taman Sri Hartamas

50480 Kuala Lumpur

Business hours: 11am – 12am daily

Contact: +603 6206 1623



