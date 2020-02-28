Geneva Motor Show cancelled amid Covid-19 outbreak

GENEVA: Just three days before the event was supposed to open up to the media, the Geneva International Motor Show has been cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns.

With just a weekend standing between today and the kickoff of the Geneva Motor Show, the organisation announced that the conference has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The show, which has been around since 1905 and annually draws hundreds of thousands of visitors, was shut down officially by the Swiss government which ruled that all major public events which bring together over 1,000 people are banned until at least March 15.

The organisers appear to have cancelled the event with reluctance, stating that “the dismantling of the event will now have to be organised. The financial consequences for all those involved in the event are significant and will need to be assessed over the coming weeks.”

Those who already bought tickets will be refunded.

Without the motor show, the over 100 exhibitors that were slated to show off their latest vehicles and car tech are now faced with finding a way to connect their products and ideas with the public in a less direct fashion; some could opt instead for live-streamed digital reveals and announcements.

A few of the world premieres that were expected to take place include that of the Audi A3 and e-tron Sportback S, Bentley’s Mulliner Bacalar and the Vantage Roadster by Aston Martin.



