KFC announces initiative of turning receipts into napkins

KENTUCKY: From receipts to tray liners, the American fried chicken giant has decided to cut back on waste by ensuring that any paper items used in its restaurants can potentially be napkins.

The new concept has just been launched in some of KFC’s outlets in the Middle East.

How many paper napkins do you grab when you’re just about to devour a bucket of fried chicken? Answer: none, because you won’t need any.

At least not at some KFC outlets, where all of the paper used from receipts to tray liners and take-away bags will now be absorbent and printed with biodegradable ink.

The fast food chain has just announced on its Instagram account that the new initiative, which has been christened “napkinised,” is set to debut in the United Arab Emirates and Lebanon.



