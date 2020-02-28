Tonkatsu Anzu: Premium flavours that set it apart from others

NON-HALAL: Tonkatsu Anzu is one of the five premium restaurants located on the 4th floor of Isetan The Japan Store KL that serves a favourite ingredient – pork.

Tonkatsu is essentially a Japanese dish of pork coated in breadcrumbs and deep-fried.

Tonkatsu Anzu uses only premium aged black pork from Kyushu, making it the first tonkatsu restaurant in Malaysia to have that distinction. This sets it apart from the likes of Tonkatsu by Mai Mason and Tonkatsu at Pavilion.

The pork loin katsu set starts from RM35 onwards to the premium Gin-Jo-Pork Fatty loin katsu set from RM55 onwards.

For those who may want to skip pork for whatever reason, this restaurant also offers seafood and poultry options such as fried shrimp and salmon katsu sets, and the chicken katsu set.

However, pork is the name of the game here and their version of tonkatsu is definitely on point. The batter is light with an almost melt-in-your-mouth texture.

To bring out the tastes even more, a sprinkling of salt and a smearing of mustard does the trick in the most mouth-watering ways. There’s also tonkatsu sauce should you prefer a more complex flavour.

Tonkatsu Anzu did live up to expectations and set itself apart from the other offerings around town when it comes to Japanese fried pork cutlets. The slightly premium price was definitely worth it.

Tonkatsu Anzu (Non-halal)

The Table, Level 4

Isetan The Japan Store KL

Lot 10 Shopping Mall

Jalan Bukit Bintang

Kuala Lumpur

GPS: 3.146462, 101.711758

Tel: 03-2119 2625

Trying to influence your cravings since 2005, Kar Yeong was Guest Judge on Versus 1001 Rasa Baba’s 2018, R.AGE Food Fight Judge 2015 and NTV7 Foodie Blogger 2014. To read more about Kar Yeong’s food journeys, visit his blog at KYspeaks.com.



