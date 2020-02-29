6 great packing tips for moving your glassware

You’re moving into your new home soon, and it’s time to pack. But how do you do transport all the cups, plates and glasses without the risk of breaking them?

Here are some tips on how you can pack these fragile items to keep them safe throughout the journey to your new place.

1. Use the right packing materials

You are aware that your glassware and dishes are fragile, so one of the most important things when it comes to packing them is to use the right wrapping materials.

You can always use scrap paper, old newspaper, rags and bubble wrap. However, it’s best that you use materials that are easier to recycle.

It’s very likely that you will discard these used wrapping materials once you’ve settled down in your new home.

As far as possible, you should pack your glassware into small or medium-sized boxes that can be easily carried around.

Try not to pack them into large boxes, as these are harder for you to carry, thereby increasing the possibility of dropping them and breaking everything inside.

To ease your moving process, there are many professional relocation service providers that can assist you with packing, wrapping and supply containers too.

2. Cushion the top and bottom

Before you start packing your glassware into the boxes, crumple up several sheets of newspaper to cushion the bottom of the box.

This will absorb most of any impact that comes to the bottom of the box, and will help to protect your precious glassware from knocks and bumps.

If you prefer to use towels or cloth to line the bottom of your box, ensure that you prepare a thick enough layer of cushioning for better protection.

3. Always wrap heavy items first

The rule of thumb is to always start with the heavy items first. Start filling up your box with the heaviest items first, and end with the lighter items.

For example – serving trays, large glass mugs and baking dishes go in first. If you have break-resistant glassware like Corelle plates, you can also place them on the bottom to cushion the lighter items.

4. Do not over pack the box

To save yourself the trouble of transporting extra boxes, you may think about filling your boxes with as much glassware as they can possibly hold. However, this is not a good idea.

Always remember to leave some room for cushioning at the top of your boxes before sealing them. Pack your items until you are around seven centimetres from the top.

Then ensure that you put sufficient cushioning of crumpled newspaper or layer towels on top of your glassware.

Do note that you shouldn’t pack your items too loosely. Insert crumpled paper or rags in the empty space between your items for extra cushioning.

5. Pack mugs individually, but bundle up plates and bowls

It may be troublesome, but do wrap your glasses and mugs individually for the best protection. When packing them into the box, it’s best to avoid bundling them together.

When it comes to plates and bowls, after you have wrapped them up individually, you can pack them in bundles of two to four.

Be sure that each of your glassware is fully covered before you pack it into the box. Tuck the ends of the wrapping material of mugs and glasses into their openings for full protection.

6. Wrap stemware into cylinders

If you have a favourite collection of wine glasses, you should be careful when wrapping them, as the stems are usually very fragile.

Simply scrunch up a piece of paper and wrap it around the stem of your glass. Then take another sheet of paper and wrap it around your glass until it forms a cylinder. To prevent the wrapping paper from slipping away, use tape to secure it.

This article first appeared in Kaodim.

One of Southeast Asia’s fastest growing local services platform, Kaodim connects users to dependable and professional local service providers – fast and hassle-free. With the Kaodim app, users can access professional services for home renovation, office cleaning, and much more.



