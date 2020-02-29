7 smart ways to earn side income

You can always use a bit of extra cash regardless of whether you’re steadily employed, starting up your own business or just looking to boost your vacation funds.

There are many ways to earn money quickly and easily. In these days of social media, it’s easy to find side income depending on your skill sets and how much time you’re willing to invest.

1. Take advantage of the sharing economy

The sharing economy is a system in which assets or services are shared between private individuals, either free or for a fee, by means of the internet.

If you own a car, you can rent it out for a fixed period based on hours, days or months. If you love your car too much to let strangers drive it, you can offer to drive people to their destinations.

You can rent out your house or condominium on Airbnb. If you don’t want to rent out your own place, look for a friend who might want to since he or she is constantly out of town.

You can earn a commission by handling the responsibilities for your friend’s rented unit while they are away.

Do you keep old machines that still function well but that you’ve replaced with a newer version? Use online sites to rent out your old items to people who need them urgently.

You can use eBay to sell unwanted items, as eBay increases your chances of achieving a higher price, and your item will sell relatively quickly.

2. Work remotely with an organisation

Organisations are willing to hire you remotely if you have the skills they’re looking for. Hiring individuals online saves these organisations the expense of more conventional face-to-face methods.

This is particularly true for start-ups as they generally have a lower capital.

3. Work with children

You can make extra money by tutoring children. You can tutor them either at their home or in your own space. If you love sharing knowledge, you’ll love earning money this way.

You might even want to babysit them or run your own day-care centre at home. What could be better than getting paid for spending time with lovable children?

4. Work with pets

Are you an animal lover who loves spending time with pets? Then being a pet sitter will be a delight for you, especially if it brings in extra money.

5. Work in sales

Many organisations are looking to hire you to help them sell their products, meaning you can make some extra money through commissions from sales.

Another way you can make extra money is by becoming a mystery shopper. As a mystery shopper, you’re expected to test various products and services from many companies and submit a report about them.

This helps the contracting organisation to improve its products and services.

You can even sell products while running your own everyday errands. For instance, you can convince the other mothers at your child’s school to buy the newest makeup products or household accessories.

6. Work in marketing

Your marketing skills will always be in demand in business. You can earn extra money by affiliate marketing.

In this role, you have to convince consumers to purchase a product or service from the company you’re representing.

If they do make a purchase, they must use a code unique to you that lets the company know that you are the successful salesperson.

This enables you to earn a percentage on that sale. Another idea is to start a focus group for an organisation.

This allows you to promote that organisation’s products and services to consumers. Other ways of promoting are blogging and article marketing, if you’re good at writing.

7. Market your domestic skills

Domestic services can also help you earn extra money. You can offer your services in areas like cooking, baking, sewing, landscaping, gardening and interior decorating.

This article first appeared in The New Savvy.

The New Savvy is Asia’s leading financial, investment and career platform for women. Their bold vision is to empower 100 million women to achieve financial happiness. They deliver high-quality content through conferences, e-learning platforms, personal finance apps and e-commerce stores.



