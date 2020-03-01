12 brilliant hacks when travelling on a budget

Planning for a holiday can be overwhelming and time-consuming, especially if you’re heading overseas. Below are some tips that might save you some time, money, and your sanity.

1. Try Couchsurfing

Couchsurfing is a social networking service for travellers and hosts. Free lodging a.k.a “couchsurf” can be in the form of literally sleeping on your hosts’ sofa or in any sort of accommodation they offer you for free.

Hosts on the Couchsurfing platform may also offer a peek into their lives or show you around the city by introducing you to hidden gems and giving money-saving tips for local sights and activities.

Experiences vary for everyone depending on the combination of host and couchsurfer, but you can indeed make life-long friends through the platform.

2. Contact friends overseas

Contact friends working or studying overseas. Some may be more than happy to host you and show you around. Ask them about local eateries and accommodation that will fit your budget. But, be sure to return the favour and be the best host when they visit your home country.

3. Plan at least one year in advance

A big expedition takes time to research and get mentally prepared for. Plus there’s the issue of the budget.

For example, you can prepare a journal or notes detailing budget, lodging, prices of flight options, to help you manage your itinerary efficiently.

Do start as early as possible to avoid any confusion and unexpected situations. If you’re travelling with a buddy or group, get their help too.

4. Keep track of the latest flight promotions

If you have a destination in mind but not a fixed date, use Google Flights to track and get notifications for promo flights. With this, you can compare prices by airlines and estimated dates to fly.

Beware that prices of flights constantly change so choose according to your budget and timing. Remember to check back with the airline a few months before flying to avoid confusion or misinformation.

5. Invest in travel essentials

This will include travel backpacks, small- and mid-size luggage, universal adaptor, travel jackets, and comfortable, durable walking shoes.

You could also reuse or borrow certain travel essentials from family members and friends but use it carefully.

6. Keep track of places you have explored

Use apps like TravelStoke or Visited. Apps like these encourage you to travel and explore places you have not been to. You can also find hidden gems.

With TravelStoke, you can discover cool places and locals to get better insights and tips during your trip. For example, by using the Visited app, you can build your own map and tick off the different countries you’ve visited while discovering new places you haven’t seen yet.

7. Practise self-control

If you have a relatively flexible work schedule and are open to exploring new places, you can consider using apps like Hitlist to mark new places you wish to visit and get notifications for cheap flights.

Don’t fall for every attractive deal – exercise restraint and budget for lodging and transportation.

8. Calculate your travel budget

Use applications like TrabeePocket to calculate your travel budget before your trip and record travel expenses during your trip. This reduces chances of overspending.

Opt for walking tours or visit free galleries to learn about the culture and locals. Experiences do not have to be expensive to be meaningful.

9. Money matters

Always have a currency exchange app like XE Currency on the homepage of your phone.

Do remember to convert your money to local currency as early as possible to avoid confusion. Do check for a good money changer agency around your area.

10. Get familiar with local languages

Learn the local languages before you visit the country. You’ll likely get friendlier treatment and enjoys discounts. It’s also easier to make new friends.

Alternatively, you can download translation apps like Translate Now. By using this app, you can translate by using voice, typing, or pictures. It’s hassle-free and you only need a stable internet connection.

11. Book a free local walking tour

Every country has free walking tours. It’s one of the best ways to meet new friends and to get an overview of the city in order to plan your route later. Even though it is a free walking tour, you should always tip the guide unless they did a terrible job.

12. Get advice

Talk to experienced travel planners and financial planners to get advice on how to build your travel fund. Good planning can ensure a smooth journey without burning a hole in your pocket.

Budget travelling doesn’t mean you cannot have the trip of a lifetime. It’s all about the planning and your mindset. Be mindful and appreciate the local culture. Just remember to stay safe and watch for your health during your journey.

This article first appeared in MyPF. Follow MyPF to simplify and grow your personal finances on Facebook and Instagram.



