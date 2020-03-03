Lavaa RestoBar: Smoking-hot fare at jaw-dropping prices

PETALING JAYA: It goes without saying that Malaysians nowadays are constantly on the look-out for meals with deals worth their cash.

With how tight wallets are becoming, it’s wonderful to know there is now one place where food lovers can get more bang for their buck, and with a creative cocktail thrown in as well.

Lavaa RestoBar may have just thrown open its doors in early February, but it’s already making ripples in the neighbourhood of Sekysen 17 in Petaling Jaya.

It’s hard to miss it as it occupies a prominent corner lot visible from the main road that is Jalan 17/1.

Within, you’ll find a comfortable, spacious and aesthetically pleasing space to suit your dining and drinking needs.

On the menu are ten in-house cocktails that cannot be found elsewhere, and are perfectly priced to boot!

Chuckle at the names too, for they make light of Malaysian culture. Croon with The Alleycat, or be entranced by the Nenek Kebayan and Teh-O Haram. There’s also Kaya Raya, Pandan Muka and Green with Envy.

Lavaa’s cocktails use a variety of infusions, including lavender-infused gin and Earl Grey-infused vodka.

While it does sound strange to the uninitiated, the combination of sweet scents and familiar alcohol is something that’s really out of this world.

What would a drinking session be without a few delicious starters and FMT Lifestyle recommends the Pork Belly Pakora with Chilli Jam.

A delicious combination of flavours, the pakora has a crunchy shell of crisp onions with a tender slab of pork belly nestled within. Be sure to dip a piece into the spicy Chilli Jam for an extra kick.

Move on afterwards to the Potato and Onion Bhaji, which is strangely filling despite its bite-sized portions.

The Mint Coriander Yoghurt Dip served with it is worth singing praises about, a cooling and refreshing condiment to pair with the crispy snack.

You may be scratching your head as to what Plantain Chips are, but rest assured, plantains are just a close relative of the banana, the only difference being their increased starchiness and reduced sweetness.

Plantain Chips are a homemade snack to fulfil your cravings for something salty and crunchy while the Bunga Kantan dip adds a savoury-sour-sweet taste that’s hard to get enough of.

If you’re looking for something addictive that will set your tongue ablaze, the Nashville Fried Chicken Poppers will have you devouring the entire plate in no time at all.

Spicy and small enough to pop into your mouth, these little spicy chunks of chicken are crispy, juicy and bursting with flavour.

Looking for something light but filling? Then the Scotch Egg and Mustard Mayonnaise is a “must”.

Made by wrapping a full-boiled egg with sausage meat, then breading it before deep-frying, this British classic is the perfect definition of a snack – hearty and absurdly tasty, especially when slathered with mustard mayonnaise.

If you’re dining with a large party, then the Pork Varuval Pizza will likely leave your entire posse stuffed silly. A cross between Indian and Italian cuisine, the meat is tender and the spiciness, just enough to leave you reaching out for the next slice.

Another dish perfect for a crowd would be the Grilled US Spare Ribs with Spicy Connor’s Glaze. Tender and sweet, these juicy ribs will blow your mind as will the glaze with its tiniest hint of alcohol included in the cooking process.

For something a little closer to home, you’ll find solace in the Nyonya Laksa with Pork Belly. The curry is thick and savoury enough to be enjoyed on its own, but the addition of large, tender pieces of pork belly makes it that much more sinful yet comforting.

The Mee Goreng Mamak with Pork Meatballs & Fried Egg is also a must-try for any diehard Malaysian food lover. Served with gigantic meatballs, it is a twist on the local Mamak dish that certainly pays off.

Lovers of spice and all things nice should not miss out on ordering the Spicy Prawn Aglio Olio. Simple but tasty, the Aglio Olio is loaded with spices that will leave your tongue on fire. The big juicy prawns served alongside the pasta is simply heavenly.

Speaking to FMT, Lavaa’s top chef, Suren Krishnan said he designed the menu with the intention of providing customers with familiar food and flavours with a unique twist.

In addition to using local ingredients, the food in Lavaa is served at a customer-friendly price.

Being of mixed Indian-Chinese heritage, Suren said that he was inspired to take up the culinary arts after spending much of his childhood cooking alongside his mother in the family kitchen.

His diverse family also provided him with a much broader view of the different flavours that different cuisines had to offer.

Asked what values are most important to be a good chef, Suren said that it’s important to be punctual and reliable and to be open to learning new things.

“There will always be something that you can improve on,” he said.

Lavaa RestoBar (Non-halal)

25, Ground Floor

Jalan 17/56

Seksyen 17

Petaling Jaya

Business hours: 4pm-1am daily

Contact: +603-7931 5446



