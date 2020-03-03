Lil Uzi puts his spin on Backstreet Boy’s ‘That Way’

NEW YORK: The Philadelphia rapper continues teasing his new studio album, “Eternal Atake,” with latest single, “That Way.”

Lil Uzi Vert notably collaborated with producers Felipe S and Supah Mario for his first single of the decade.

“That Way” finds the 25-year-old vocalist sampling Backstreet Boys’ 1999 hit “I Want It That Way,” as he raps the familiar hook “I want it that way/ I want it that way/ I want it that way/ I want it that way.”

Lil Uzi Vert later goes on bragging about his lavish lifestyle, explaining before the chorus “I’m with the winnin’ team, they make sure I’m not in last place/ If I wake up, don’t make no money, that’s a sad day/ Twenty-five hundred for my shirt what the tag say.”

“That Way” arrived a few months after “Futsal Shuffle 2020,” which became the rapper’s highest-charting single on Billboard Hot 100 by debuting at No. 5.

The song, dubbed by Lil Uzi Vert as a “dance record,” notably surpassed his 2017 breakout hit, “XO TOUR Llif3.”

“That Way” and “Futsal Shuffle 2020” are both rumored to appear on the rapper’s forthcoming sophomore studio album, “Eternal Atake.”

Details about the much-anticipated follow-up to 2017’s “Luv Is Rage 2” are scarce, although Lil Uzi Vert recently teased in an Instagram Live session that the LP will arrive before the end of March.

“Eternal Atake” was postponed several times over the past year and a half, as the Philadelphia MP has long been embroiled in a dispute with label Generation Now’s heads, DJ Drama and Don Cannon.

When recently challenged by an impatient fan to release “Eternal Atake” before Rihanna’s long-awaited new album, Lil Uzi Vert tweeted “We on the same team if I drop she drop IF SHE DROP I DROP.”

While waiting for Lil Uzi Vert’s new studio opus, discover the ’90s-infused “That Way”:



