New Peugeot 208 voted 2020 European Car of the Year

Three years after the success of the 3008, Peugeot has once again won the prestigious “European Car of the Year” with its new 208.

The award was conferred by a jury of 60 European journalists from 23 countries on Monday, March 2.

In the running for the title, the Peugeot 208 was up against competition from the BMW 1 Series, the Ford Puma, the Porsche Taycan, the Renault Clio, the Tesla Model 3 and the Toyota Corolla.

The new Peugeot 208 will take over from the 2019 winner, the Jaguar I-Pace.

Every year since 1964, the organising committee of the “Car of the Year” selects the best model launched in Europe in the preceding 12 months on the basis of criteria including value for money, design, comfort, safety, onboard technology and environmental performance.

This year, its jury comprised 60 journalists from 23 European countries.

Traditionally, the award ceremony opens the Geneva Motor Show. However, this year’s show, which was scheduled to run March 5-15 has been cancelled by Swiss authorities concerned about risks linked to the Covid-19 epidemic.



