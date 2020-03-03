Pininfarina launches hyper-luxurious version of electric Battista GT

CAMBIANO: Automobili Pininfarina’s Battista Anniversario has made its world premiere; only five units of the model will be built, each of which will start from €2.6 million, or about US$2.9 million.

As if the Pininfarina Battista wasn’t exclusive (only 150 will be built) or expensive enough (pricing starts around $2 million) for luxury car collectors, the Italian brand announced on Monday that a special edition version of the electric hyper GT will be launched to celebrate the company’s 90-year anniversary.

Only five units of the Battista Anniversario will be made, each featuring a “unique heritage-inspired design theme” and a smattering of performance enhancements despite most technical components beneath the body being the same as the standard Battista hypercar like the 1,900hp-generating powertrain.

The wheels are one such component that has been upgraded. Vehicle weight is reduced by 10kg thanks to the newly designed set being made of forged aluminum which ultimately increases the driving dynamics of the model. These, complete with performance-grade tires, are finished with a new set of rims allowing the vehicle to reach a top speed of 350km/h.

The Furiosa package is installed as standard on the Battista Anniversario, bringing the model a refreshed carbon fibre front splitter, rear diffuser, and side blades, all of which work together to increase downforce and therefore vehicle stability.

On the inside, owners will be able to enjoy a series of bespoke design elements like seats with “sustainably-crafted” leather and Alcantara upholstery, an engraved chassis plate and special edition door plaques.

Both the standard Battista and the Battista Anniversario will go into production by the end of this year and will have starting prices of around €2 million ($2.2 million) and €2.6 million (about $2.9 million).



