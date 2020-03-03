Samsung likely to launch cheaper version of Galaxy Tab S6

SEOUL: Last year, Samsung launched a pair of budget-friendly versions of its flagship Galaxy devices aptly named the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note10 Lite.

Now, a report by Android Headlines is claiming that the company will be expanding its “Lite” lineup to include a cheaper iteration of the Galaxy Tab S6, as well.

Late last week, Android Headlines reported that Samsung will be expanding its tablet lineup with the launch of a Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, a budget version of the flagship device.

In a similar vein to how the Galaxy Note10 Lite and S10 Lite resemble their flagship counterparts, the Lite tablet will – at least from the outside -resemble the Tab S6 very closely; it’s expected to even come with a redesigned S pen which will likely support wireless charging.

It will be powered by the Exynos 9611 processor, which can be found in several of Samsung’s mid-range smartphones like the Galaxy XCover Pro and the Galaxy A51.

In terms of RAM and storage, the tablet will probably offer 4GB and either 64GB or 128GB depending on the region.

While the standard Tab S6 has a price tag of US$649.99, the Lite iteration could be priced at US$399 or less.

Its launch, according to Android Headlines, is “imminent” and could take place over the next few weeks.



