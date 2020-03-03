Shanghai’s Ultraviolet named best restaurant in Asia

SHANGHAI: Chef Paul Pairet’s avant-garde, theatrical restaurant Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet in Shanghai has been named the best restaurant in Asia, in the latest restaurant ranking by Opinionated About Dining.

In the OAD’s 2020 Asia Top 100+ ranking, tastemakers gave Pairet’s experimental restaurant, which uses everything from digital image projections to music to enhance the dining experience, top scores.

The ranking is based on 200,000 reviews contributed by 6,000 diners from around the world who must register for the survey.

Overall, Hong Kong dominates the charts with 40 addresses landing a spot on the top 100 list. Singapore also makes a good showing with 15 restaurants on the top 100 list, followed by Macau with 10 and Seoul with seven addresses.

The list is also represented by cities like Bangkok, Beijing, Taipei, New Delhi and Dubai.

Here are the top 10 restaurants in Asia for 2020, according to OAD:

Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet, Shanghai, China Sorn, Bangkok, Thailand Robuchon Au Dôme, Macau Jade Dragon, Macau Zén – Frantzen, Singapore Seventh Son Restaurant, Hong Kong Chairman, The, Hong Kong Xin Rong Ji (Nanyang Road), Shanghai, China Sing Gor Private Kitchen, Macau Sushi Saito, Hong Kong



