Mickey, Minnie Mouse-themed attraction opens in Florida

FLORIDA: Disney’s first Mickey and Minnie Mouse-themed ride-through attraction has opened to the public at the Hollywood Studios park in Florida.

Aboard “Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway,” guests board a train that “derails” from the tracks and takes them through a cinematic adventure that includes a trip to cowboy country in the Wild Wild West, a bustling fun fair and an underwater adventure.

The attraction also features classic Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts for fans of vintage cartoons.

Attractions Magazine has a full preview of the experience, which begins by inviting guests to step into the movie screen and ends with a picnic under the stars.



