New Porsche 911 Turbo S has unmatched power, comfort

STUTTGART: Porsche has finally unveiled – through a video presentation – the new 911 Turbo S and its convertible version.

The German manufacturer had planned to present the two automobiles at the Geneva Motor Show in Switzerland, which was cancelled due to the Covid-19 epidemic.

The new-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S offers an unprecedented level of power and comfort.

Equipped with a revised 3.8-litre flat-six engine that delivers up to 650 hp, 70 hp more than the previous version, it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in a mere 2.7 seconds (0.2 seconds faster than previously) and reach a top speed of 330 km/h (as did its predecessor).

The shape of the new 911 Turbo S has evolved to become wider and squatter, with a new front wing and 50.8 cm tires in front and 53.34 cm ones at the back. Then there is a more dynamic and precise suspension system that offers better stability and road-holding, especially when cornering.

The Porsche 911 Turbo S Coupé and Cabriolet will arrive in Europe this spring and in late 2020 in the US, and will start at US$204,850 and US$217,650 respectively.



