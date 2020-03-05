Brazilian beach tops TripAdvisor’s list of best beaches 2020

Dreaming of a sun-soaked beach holiday? In time for spring break, TripAdvisor has released the latest edition of its annual best beaches ranking, giving Brazil’s Baia do Sancho the top spot.

For the second year in a row, the beach of Fernando de Noronha was given the title of world’s best beach in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards 2020 for its “heavenly” mirage-like view.

The ranking is based on the quantity and quality of traveler reviews for beaches over a 12-month period.

This year’s list of top 10 beaches is dominated by beaches in the West.

The top-ranked beach for the US is Florida’s Siesta Beach, coming in at 11th in the World ranking.

Here are the world’s best beaches 2020, according to TripAdvisor:

Baia do Sancho, Fernando de Noronha, Brazil Grace Bay Beach, Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Playa Paraiso, Cayo Largo, Cuba Spiaggia dei Conigli, Lampedusa, Islands of Sicily Prainhas do Pontal do Atalaia, Arraial do Cabo, Brazil Seven Mile Beach, Grand Cayman Eagle Beach, Palm – Eagle Beach, Aruba Flamenco Beach, Culebra, Puerto Rico Varadero Beach Varadero, Cuba Kleftiko Beach, Milos, Cyclades



