Bang & Olufsen launches new wireless smart speaker

STRUER: Bang & Olufsen has presented the new Bluetooth Beosound Balance speaker. The wireless, internet-ready audio powerhouse offers the latest in refined design, but at a cost that many will find surprising.

The Beosound Balance marks the first collaboration between the Danish manufacturer and British designer Benjamin Hubert.

The cylindrically shaped speaker is covered with solid oak and knitted textile, a particularly luxurious design that is meant to blend in with any decor.

Each speaker comprises two 13.33 cm woofers for bass, a 1.90 cm tweeter for the high frequencies, and two pairs of 5.08 and 7.62-cm mid-range drivers, all for a combined sound power of 380 W.

The user can choose between two delivery modes: omnidirectional or point-to-point.

With the Danish brand’s Active Room Compensation technology, the speaker will automatically optimise sound to take into account its position in a room with regard to walls and other sound-reflecting surfaces.

The Bluetooth (5.0) speaker is multi-room and comes with Google Assistant, which allows voice commands. It’s also compatible with Google Chromecast, AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect.

Available in natural or black oak versions, the Beosound Balance speaker retails for US$2,250, which means that audiophiles eager to enjoy a stereo experience will have to pay US$4,500.



