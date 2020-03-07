Spotify working on a ‘Hey Spotify’ voice-activation feature

This week, the highly-reliable reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong reported that Spotify is working on a “Hey Spotify” voice activation feature.

Spotify is getting ready to board the voice activation train – reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, whose track record is impressive, discovered on Thursday that the music streaming platform is working on “Hey Spotify” voice activation.

Strangely enough, though, this feature will only work if the application is already open, which seems to be a bit of a technological miss on the company’s part.

Nevertheless, the addition introduces an alternate way for users to control their audio content.

Plus, it could be launched to familiarise its users with such a tool that could be used frequently to activate the long-rumoured in-car music player that could finally materialise this year.

As of right now, the tool is just being tested behind the scenes, so it’s possible that the final iteration of the feature that makes it to the public could be modified.



