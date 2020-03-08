Part 1: 10 awesome pet boarding places in the Klang Valley

There’s nothing better than spending time with your loved ones, and dogs are no exception.

But in busy times like public holidays or celebrations, a lot of you may be travelling for various reasons.

You’re not always able to take your pets along even though you will love to. So where can you safely place your furkid while you aren’t home? Pet boarding to the rescue!

Here are the first five pet boarding options where your pet will be treated just like home:

1. Furries BnB

A home-based boarding for furry friends, Furries BnB is without a doubt one of the best places to board your dog. Your pooch will be cage-free and enjoy the time with other pups in cosy and relaxing surroundings.

Another huge bonus is Furries BnB’s wholehearted animal-loving pet sitters. They provide such an excellent service that your furkid may not even notice being away from home.

Furries BnB offers pet boarding from RM35- RM50 per day. If you live within 20 kilometres, they provide a pick-up service for RM10.

Other services available are pet sitting, pet walking and pet taxi. You can learn more about Furries BnB on their Facebook.

Contact Details: 012 2222151, [email protected]

2. L Residence – pet vacation home

Another great option is L Residence located in Petaling Jaya. The house is clean and spacious with plenty of air-conditioned rooms for play so your pooch feels comfortable.

In case you miss your pup, L Residence’s staff will send you pictures of your furkid. They also respond quickly if you have any concerns.

Moreover, they provide TV sessions so there’s no reason to be afraid of your pet getting bored. Overall a recommended pet boarding centre.

Check out their Facebook page for more information.

Address: SS2/24, Petaling Jaya.

Contact Details: Call 017 3648117 or email [email protected] if you have any inquiries.

3. Boarding Buddy

A clean and comfortable place to board your pup when you’re away from home. The staff here have plenty of experience in handling dogs so your pooch is in safe hands.

Boarding Buddy provides day care, home visits, dog walking and basic grooming services like bathing, brushing, ear cleaning, paw fur trimming and nail clipping.

You can visit their Facebook page for more information, and read many positive reviews from other dog owners.

Address: Jalan USJ3/4B, USJ, 47600 Subang Jaya, Selangor.

Contact Details: Call 016 2209167.

4. Pet Nanny Malaysia

Sue from Pet Nanny Malaysia has been taking care of pets for 15 years. Registered for business in 2007, Pet Nanny Malaysia offers boarding services as well as pet-sitting by the hour or overnight.

The boarding services are in two adjacent houses in Cheras. That means more space for your furry friends to run around in.

Pet-sitting services are subject to availability so please do contact them to inquire first. Pet Nanny Malaysia has a team of 19 pet-sitters. You can read their profiles on their website before sending your pup over.

Feel free to visit their Facebook page as well.

Address: Taman Sri Bahagia, Cheras, 43200 Kuala Lumpur.

Contact Details: 017 2544489.

5. BnB Pets Boarding

Located in Happy Garden, BnB Pets Boarding offers a cage-free concept for all pets boarding at their place.

They are very experienced in taking care of dogs and also provide pick-up and drop-off services at a small additional charge.

During the boarding period, BnB Pets Boarding keeps pet-parents regularly updated about their pups.

If you are a busy pet owner but want your furkids to be in good hands, BnB Pets Boarding also has a daycare service for up to 10 hours as well as dog-walking services upon request.

Check out their Facebook page for more info.

Address: Happy Garden, Off Jalan Klang Lama, 58200 Kuala Lumpur.

Contact Details: 012 6115661.

Keep an eye out for part two of this article out soon.

