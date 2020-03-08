When resigning from your job is a hasty mistake

Are you thinking of looking for a new job in 2020? Deciding to leave your current position is a tricky prospect.

It can be making you miserable but, like many things in life, it is best to try to fix the situation rather than to abandon it altogether.

After all, not everybody has the perfect job. It takes experience, connections, and being in the right place at the right time to get a real keeper of a job.

While it’s good to start searching for that new job now, should you leave your current job before you have a new one lined up?

It turns out that about half of all workers are dissatisfied with their jobs. Should you all walk out tomorrow? Well, certainly not. Firstly, the system would collapse!

Think carefully before you decide to resign from your job

Secondly, many of you will soon struggle to pay the rent, and possibly end up wasting a salvageable job just to spend months being unemployed.

The average job lasts a little over four years. But if your job is awful, four years is really too much of your valuable life to waste on it.

Here are some pointers to help you decide whether to leave now or not:

The first step is to establish the main reason that you want to leave your job. Is it to do with the people, the work or the conditions?

If it’s the people, then ask yourself whether it is one particular bully or the company culture in general.

If it is just one person making your life a misery, you should not let them make you leave your job.

Speak to the boss about this person, and get evidence from a co-worker to justify your claims if possible.

If your boss is the one making your life a misery, it might not be so easy. Try to speak to the HR department if possible.

If not, then have a one-to-one chat with your boss before you quit. They might just appreciate your honesty.

If it is the company as a whole that you don’t like, consider coming up with a plan to block them out.

Ignore the gossip, don’t get caught up in competition, and find somewhere nice to have lunch by yourself.

Make the effort to try and fix the situation before deciding to leave

You can double-down and try to get with the culture – make an effort to spend more time with your colleagues, collaborate on projects and get to know them better.

They may not be as bad as you think. If all your efforts fail, then do search for a new job, and leave.

If it’s the work itself that is getting you down, you can always ask your boss if you can work on something else.

But most likely you’ve had enough of the industry that you’re in, and it could be time to get an education or experience in another sector.

Hold on to your job until you know what you will be doing next as you need to keep your current job to finance your re-education.

If it is the working conditions like the pay, location or hours that you don’t like, then it’s time to speak to your boss.

This article first appeared in Jobstore. First launched in New York, Jobstore is one of the largest job distribution platforms which offers services in over 10 countries.



