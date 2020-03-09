Jane Fonda and Cate Blanchett star in Pomellato campaign

LOS ANGELES: The Hollywood legends have been snapped up to front the jewellery brand’s latest video championing the principles of inclusivity, environmentalism, equality.

They are joined by a star-studded cast of artists, fashion headliners and activists, including actresses Laura Dern, Tiffany Haddish and Isabelle Huppert, as well as broadcaster and activist Sinéad Burke, social media star Max Emerson, the sexual violence activist Dr Ghada Hatem, and Canadian transgender model Krow Kian.

Filmmaker David Cronenberg, actresses Huang Xiang Yi and Alba Rohrwacher and Pomellato Group CEO Sabina Belli complete the lineup.

“We stand in defiance to gender inequality, bigotry, sexism, homophobia, transphobia, xenophobia, to any fear of ‘the other,'” said Belli in a statement.

“We raise our voices loud and our spirits high. We are hopeful for a healthier, more unified, more inclusive future.

“Pomellato For Women, in the spirit of International Women’s Day, celebrates the achievements of womenkind in its proud pursuit for a better tomorrow.”

The clip, which sees the stars talk about their hopes for bringing about change in the immediate future, is part of the wider Pomellato For Women initiative first launched in 2017, with the aim of spotlighting the importance of female leadership.

The video marks the third time that Fonda, 82, has fronted Pomellato’s annual International Women’s Day message.

Last year also saw her joined by famous faces including actress and director Anjelica Huston and fashion blogger Chiara Ferragni.



