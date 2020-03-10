5 types of income to increase your wealth

Since childhood, you have been advised to study hard, get good grades, go to college and graduate so that you can get a job with great benefits. This was most people’s financial plan previously.

Today’s generation looks at multiple streams of income instead of relying on a single job for income.

Income to build wealth can be grouped into five categories:

1. Active linear income

Income from an exchange of physical labour and time with a single paymaster. It is the most common and fastest means to make money.

Examples include:

An employee working for RMXXX per time period (day, week, month).

A freelancer who charges a fixed fee of RMXXX per project.

An outlet owner who earns around RMXXX per time period.

This type of income is good when you are starting off. However, this income is dependent solely on your own effort and is limited in terms of growth.

You only possess one physical body, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and can only be in one place at one time.

2. Active scalable income

Income earned from an exchange of physical labour and time from a network of paymasters.

It involves a system or a team to increase income exponentially via scale, and includes:

Earning X% in overriding commission from sales generated by your team.

A freelancer who earns X% in profit share from your project undertakings.

You sell products and services via a network of distributors and retailers.

You sell digital products online.

This type of income is expandable because the amount of clients you serve can increase significantly without you substantially increasing your efforts.

A 100% growth in your customer base may bring 100% more income without you increasing your workload by 100%.

This is the type of income that propels you from earning four figures to five, six, or seven figures per month, raising bigger capital faster for bigger investments.

But, if it is that good, why are more people not earning this type of income?

Well it requires you to invest time, effort and money to first learn about marketing, branding, leadership and system building.

There might be not be an immediate payoff after investing in these. For instance, you may have a desire to make millions by pitching your products and services to a large audience in a mega preview event.

The money sounds enticing but you will first need to master effective public speaking and marketing.

This is the reason why people fail to progress into making active scalable income from active linear income.

If your income is currently active linear income, you can consider learning one or two skills which let you earn active scalable income.

3. Passive income

Recurring income derived from ownership of profitable assets, including:

Interest from fixed deposit, P2P lending and other forms of lending.

Coupons from bonds.

Dividend from stocks.

Rental income from property.

Royalty from intellectual property.

Owning businesses that you don’t physically manage.

This type of income is great as cash is flowing into your bank without physical labour, and frees you to pursue what you like.

There are many passive income tax benefits too.

If you are earning RM100, 000 in active income, you will be paying more income tax compared to someone who earns RM100, 000 in passive income.

The financial intelligence required to make passive income is more than active income. It is inevitable that you will have to learn about investing first.

Passive income can be earned without physical labour, but it requires a lot of study before you become good at it.

4. Portfolio income

Income derived from market value appreciation of assets, also known as capital gain. This is earned by investing in assets at prices below market valuation. Some examples include:

Your stock appreciates from RM1. 00 to RM2. 00 in X period of time.

You bought a property for RM80, 000, now it is worth RM100, 000.

Many people find investing appealing and get into it because of earning capital gains. It is even more attractive compared to earning passive income.

There are two types of people who want to earn portfolio income.

First, people who are focused on money. They intend to make more money by selling assets at prices higher than their cost.

They are either traders that make money consistently or speculators that lose money consistently.

Second are those focused on accumulating assets. They will invest in stocks or properties and hold for long-term capital growth.

Their mind-set is to keep and not sell for a profit. They normally build a massive net worth over time.

5. Phantom income

Income derived through leverage of tax benefits, corporate entities and debt. It is known as “phantom” because the income is not received in cash.

It is an income of the rich as it requires a higher degree of financial intelligence to fully grasp and utilise the concept.

The best way to earn this income is to surround yourself with a team of advisers comprising investors, businessmen, accountants, lawyers, bankers and other financial professionals.

Conclusion:

These five types of income are actually a natural progression. You begin with earning active linear income to survive, expand your income through scale, and then invest your capital for passive and portfolio income.

Finally you get a team of advisers to make phantom income by setting up corporations to save on tax payments and use low interest debt to accumulate more assets to build more wealth.

This article first appeared in kclau.com

Ian Tai is the founder of Bursaking.com.my, a platform that empowers retail investors to build wealth through ownership of fundamentally solid stocks. It is an essential tool that sifts out stocks that grow profits consistently from a database of over 900+ stocks listed mainly in Malaysia.



