7 keys to build a successful remote work team

A survey by Oxford University of companies from the Fortune 500 group concluded that there is a 26% increase in outsourcing remote projects on freelance platforms.

Most of these companies claim that hiring freelancers is a key strategy to staying competitive.

Here are seven key points to determine the success of a project with a team of freelancers.

1. Decide which tasks you can delegate

You don’t need an employee to be physically present to perform administration, accounting, IT, design, marketing, sales or support tasks when starting an enterprise or expanding your business.

Many of these tasks can be performed with a computer anywhere in the world, as long as there is a good internet connection.

Once you have the list of remote workers you need, you can then go on towards operative and administrative profiles as well.

2. Train your new remote workers

When a new temporary, permanent, remote or onsite worker joins your team, it is important to offer them comprehensive training to know the objectives and processes they will be working with.

Training offers a lot of advantages, so do have an introductory session where you explain the practical details of the project and your company’s philosophy.

If you’re hiring a large team of remote workers, you can develop online training sessions, which will save you lots of time and help you minimize the learning curve to achieve better results.

3. Find freelancers with added value

A good freelancer always gives a bonus with their work. They offer additional solutions, do more than agreed, give timely suggestions and show real interest in your company’s growth.

You can identify added value before you hire them, on their profiles and from the comments of other users. Some of the signs of a good freelancer are:

Has experience on different projects.

Positive comments from previous clients that they’ve exceeded expectations.

Freelancer offers extra benefits in their proposal.

Has additional skills which might interest you in the future.

4. Promote a sense of community

A sense of community motivates your staff to feel engaged and be part of a team.

A good community spirit can be easily achieved through group dynamics, games, introductions and flexible collaborative sites, which allow and encourage exchange of viewpoints.

Another way to keep your remote team connected is by using apps such as Slack or Workplace on Facebook, which work as instant messaging, virtual office and social network at the same time.

5. Create a safe environment for innovation

It is better to tell a remote worker what purpose and specific goals they need to achieve rather than show them exactly how to get there step by step.

Everything is subject to improvement, and freelancers tend to become experts at reaching their goals through the most efficient means.

Allow plenty of room for creativity, experimentation and some mistakes too, without any serious consequences.

Build in features to control changes, revisions and specific permits so that your workers can unleash their ideas without affecting your business until you give the thumbs up.

6. Build a good feedback culture

Good feedback has many advantages – you save time, money, resources and keep your partners motivated and stay on top of their performance.

A good feedback culture has three main components: the right moment, the right channel and the right manner.

It’s better to divide work into stages and give feedback by the end of each stage so that you can correct mistakes and keep improving.

The best channel to give remote feedback is a video call, in order to avoid potential misunderstandings.

7. Search for support and guaranties

Whenever you work with remote partners, get the necessary support and guaranties for the investment you’re about to make.

At Workana we want both our clients and freelancers to feel safe and comfortable. You’ll have all these:

Freelancers with proven experience.

Scores and comments from a freelancer’s previous clients.

Release of project funds only when the job has been fulfilled as agreed.

Workana support in case of conflict or mediation.

You can be confident that our platform will find the best talent and you’ll be protected.

The advantages and challenges of building a remote work team

Access to scalable source of professionals with different skills and experience.

Reduction of start-up and expansion costs.

Elimination of conventional barriers to contracting.

Working with a remote team does mean some challenges, which can prevent some companies from implementing this strategy, namely:

Difficulty to align internal work with external work, communicating and building commitment.

The need to develop solutions to protect investment and avoid risks.

The need to create necessary infrastructure for remote work.

At Workana we’ve taken all these into account and our platform can be used to create any kind of project, hire qualified freelancers and protect your payments, among many other functionalities.

Additionally, we have done lots of research and developed the best techniques to help you increase the productivity of your remote work team on an ongoing basis.

Click here to find out more about Workana to start hiring or enlisting as a freelancer.



