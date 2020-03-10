‘Onward’ overtakes ‘The Invisible Man’ at world box office

Pixar and Disney’s “Onward” is the world’s top movie for ticket sales with global takings of 68 million dollars, according to Comscore.

The computer-animated urban fantasy overtook the science-fiction horror starring Elisabeth Moss, “The Invisible Man,” and the action-adventure “Sonic the Hedgehog,” both of which slipped back one place in the global ranking to their respective positions of second and third.

According to figures reported by Comscore on Sunday, March 8, “Onward” now leads the global box-office ranking with 68 million dollars in sales during its first weekend.

The animated film has overtaken Leigh Whannell’s “The Invisible Man” with Elisabeth Moss. First in the world ranking last week, the film inspired by the H.G. Wells character is now in second place with more than 32.4 million dollars in additional takings for its second weekend theaters.

Bumped down to third place in the ranking, “Sonic the Hedgehog” garnered another 20 million dollars in receipts at the weekend, bringing its accumulated total to over 295 million dollars since its release in theaters.

Fast gaining ground, “The Way Back” starring Ben Affleck and directed by Gavin O’Connor entered the ranking directly in fifth position with 9.1 million dollars in takings at the weekend.

The world box-office Top 10 (in millions of dollars)

Onward – 68 Invisible Man – 32.4 Sonic the Hedgehog – 20 The Call of the Wild – 11.8 The Way Back – 9.1 Emma – 6.5 Bad Boys For Life – 5.8 The Gentlemen – 5.2 Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – 4 Parasite – 3.9



