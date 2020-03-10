Rumoured Motorola to have waterfall display, teeny front camera

Highly-reliable tech leaker OnLeaks partnered with Pricebaba to create a series of device renders based on the upcoming Motorola Edge+ smartphone’s leaked spec sheet.

The 5K renderings show off the model’s suspected waterfall display and teeny tiny hole-punch front camera cutout.

For the first time in a few years, Motorola is rumoured to be set to soon launch a new flagship device which, based on the product information and renderings provided by notable tech leaker OnLeaks and Pricebaba, is destined to be a near-full screen looker despite its specs being rather underwhelming.

The left and right bezels are nearly absent thanks to its dual curved edge waterfall display, but the top and bottom sides are rather visible; the upper bezel will house the earpiece.

In the top left corner of the FHD+ screen, which will measure in at around 6.67-inches, will be a hole-punch-style notch inside which the front camera will be situated. Not visible in the renders is the device’s in-screen fingerprint reader.

On the rear side will be a vertically stacked triple camera array whose specs are currently unknown.

Naturally, the device will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon processor – the 865 chipset – and the phone will have between 8GB or 12GB RAM depending on which variant is selected.

Though the device looks like a standard flagship based on this information, without anything really unique to offer, the price may make it more interesting when it gets officially announced.



