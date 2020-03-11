Huawei’s ‘world’s most powerful’ P40 Pro to have digital launch

SHENZHEN: In response to risks linked to the coronavirus epidemic and in view of a ban on gatherings of more than 1,000 people that will apply in France until April 15, 2020, Huawei has canceled the presentation of its new flagship P40 Pro, which was due to be unveiled at a conference in Paris on Thursday, March 26.

To avoid delaying the launch, the Chinese manufacturer has instead decided to present the new smartphone at an event to be streamed live on the internet.

When it announced the presentation in Paris, Huawei referred to the future P40 Pro as the “world’s most powerful 5G smartphone.”

To date the information that has been leaked about the P40 Pro indicates that it will be a high-spec device equipped with the latest in-house processor, the 5G-compatible Kirin 990.

With regard to photography features, the P40 Pro could have two sensors on the front and up to five on the back, including a 10x optical zoom.

According to some rumours, Huawei will also ship the smartphone with a groundbreaking graphene battery, which will not only last longer but also be much faster to charge than a conventional lithium-ion battery.

Huawei has been forced to opt for a live presentation of the new smartphone on the internet.

In so doing, the Chinese manufacturer will follow in the footsteps of a number of exhibitors that were due to attend February’s canceled Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, who also opted for live webcast conferences. The change to its launch plans is yet another blow for the Chinese giant, which is struggling to limit the impact of American sanctions.

The P40 Pro will run EMUI 10, an in-house user interface that sits on top of Android 10, but like all new Huawei devices, it will not be allowed to access Google apps and services, which will deprive it of a host of functionalities.



