Lewis Capaldi previews new ‘Birthday Song’ YouTube series

LONDON: The Scottish singer-songwriter is fronting YouTube’s new original series, “Birthday Song,” which will launch on March 24 on Capaldi’s channel.

The franchise, produced by British creative company Electronic Robin, will find musicians recording covers of the songs that topped the charts on the day they were born.

In a newly-released trailer for the series, Capaldi performs a rendition of “Setting Sun” by the Chemical Brothers and Noel Gallagher.

The collaborative song, which appeared on the band’s sophomore album “Dig Your Own Hole,” reached No. 1 on the UK Singles Chart on the day Capaldi was born on October 7, 1996.

“I used to be really good at covers, so this is gonna be interesting. The only person who’s not gonna like it is probably Noel Gallagher,” the award-winning vocalist humorously says in the trailer, as he alludes to his ongoing feud with the former Oasis bandmate.

The squabble between the British artists began in June, when Gallagher mentioned Capaldi as the epitome of how “wank” pop music has become over the years in an interview for Radio X.

The “Before You Go” vocalist responded to the comment in a video captured by fans, in which he said “Noel Gallagher has just slagged me off. This is dreams coming true. It’s Father’s Day, I’m being slagged off by a man who is old enough to be my Da’ and I’ve never been more happy.”

The first episode of “Birthday Song” will also follow Capaldi as he researches about “Setting Sun,” offering fans insight about his childhood and early musical inspirations.

“YouTube was a huge part of where it all started for me, was absolutely class to get to be asked to record a version of ‘Setting Sun’ by The Chemical Brothers for my ‘Birthday Song.’

“I hope everyone doesn’t absolutely hate my version and if you do please don’t tell me in the comments, my mum reads them,” the Brit Awards-winner said in a statement.

Luke Hyams, YouTube’s head of originals in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, recently discussed the genesis of “Birthday Song,” telling Deadline that he hopes the franchise will “spark a conversation.”

“This allows us to have an artist do something entirely different than what we’ve seen them do before, create a new piece of unexpected music, learn something new about their creative process,” he explained, adding that “[he] was fascinated to hear the early story of an artist.”

Discover the trailer for the first episode of “Birthday Song” with Lewis Capaldi:



