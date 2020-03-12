Straighter strands, less heat damage from Dyson’s latest

WILTSHIRE: Dyson has unveiled its first-ever hair straightener, and it comes with flexing plates.

Dubbed the “Corrale”, the cord-free straightener features microhinged plate technology that means the manganese copper alloy plates mould to the hair’s shape, in order to apply heat and tension evenly across each strand.

Each plate is only the width of a human hair and edged with tourmaline, with a view to reducing static.

The design is meant to give the user more control, and reduce the reliance on heat, with Dyson claiming that the tool reduces styling damage by 50%.

“Flat hair irons apply tension and heat only on the thickest part of the hair tress, the strands at the edges are not clamped, leaving them slack, unheated and leaving flyaways,” explains James Dyson, Founder and Chief Engineer at Dyson, in a statement.

“It requires multiple passes on the same section of hair tress to give an even look, by which time excess heat may have caused reduced strength and less gloss.

“We discovered that if the plates could conform to the precise profile of the tress, then with each pass we could apply the correct tension to all the hair strands.”

The Corrale features three precise heat settings: 165°C, 185°C and 210°C. The device measures the temperature 100 times per second, using a platinum sensor.

But like the brand’s previous hair tools, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer and the Dyson Airwrap styler – the technology doesn’t come cheap: the straightener is currently retailing for US$499.99.



