Vans unveils sensory-inclusive line for the autistic

COSTA MESA: Vans is backing autism awareness with a new footwear and apparel collection.

The fashion brand has unveiled a new Vans Autism Awareness Collection, which has been designed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) in mind.

The series focuses on sensory-inclusive design elements such as a calming colour palette of blues, greens and greys, with details such as soft cushioned soles and playful patterns such as holographic lettering or check motifs appealing to the senses of touch, sign and sound.

T-shirts, sweatshirts, slip-on shoes and sneakers are all included in the line, which launches this month.

A portion of its proceeds (at least US$100,000) will be directed to the organisation A.skate Foundation, which provides skating lessons to children with autism.

A post on the Vans website reveals that the brand worked with the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards when creating the collection, which includes pieces for toddlers, children and adults.



