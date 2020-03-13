Kitchen tiling trends that are cooking up a storm

Hari Raya is literally a matter of months away and if you still haven’t a clue on how you’d like to decorate your home, maybe the ideas in this article will be of some help.

However you look at it, the kitchen is the heart of the home, not only because it’s where you nourish the lives of the ones you love with the food you cook, it’s also the space where everyone gathers to eat and touch base with one another.

Here are three trending tiling ideas to give your kitchen that extra warmth and beauty it so richly deserves.

1. Honeycomb design

This classic honeycomb tile will give you a vintage vibe with a modern twist to your kitchen. White tiles give your kitchen a neat look and help brighten your space.

The choice of grout colour is important too as this will help accentuate the walls even further. Using dark-coloured grout on light-coloured tiles allow the patterns to stand out.

2. Redbrick wall

Besides being coated with paint and cement all the time, having a raw and bare looking redbrick wall as your kitchen wall is actually not a bad idea.

It gives you this rustic feel to it and adds a little bit of wood-based detailing for a more countryside look.

Hey, if you can’t paint the town red might as well get a red brick wall right?

3. Dark side

Come on over to the dark side! Most people have the perception that a dark wall, especially black-coloured tiles make kitchens look dull and dark.

On the contrary, the choice of grout colour is super important and for this matter, white grout will make dark-coloured tiles pop out even more, giving your kitchen a minimalist look.

Always be open to new ideas and don’t be afraid to step outside of your comfort zone.

This article first appeared in kaodim.com

One of Southeast Asia’s fastest growing local services platform, Kaodim connects users to dependable and professional local service providers – fast and hassle-free. With the Kaodim app, users can access professional services for home renovation, office cleaning, and much more.

Tags: Kaodim, property



