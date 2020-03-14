2 major events postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak

PETALING JAYA: The organisers of two major entertainment events have made the decision to postpone their shows due to the recent Covid-19 outbreak in the country.

The postponements of both events are in line with the government’s directive to call off all public gatherings of over 250 people in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19, which the World Health Organisation has declared a pandemic.

The first is a reunion concert by Persatuan Pemuzik Tempatan Selangor (PPTS) called Musicians For Musicians Benefit Concert 2020, which was scheduled to take place tomorrow, March 15 at the Mines International Exhibition & Convention Centre in Seri Kembangan, Selangor.

The concert was part of PPTS’ ongoing efforts to help performers in clubs, hotels and pubs to live an independent life, enjoy a decent standard of living and help them sustain their creative lives.

In a statement, president of PPTS Francis Danker said, “Sunday’s concert has been postponed due to growing concerns over Covid-19. We implore your kind understanding on the matter.

Meanwhile, The Giggle Team announced this morning that Allan Perera’s “Highly Contagious” Show @ PJ Live Arts Jaya One scheduled from March 17-22 is to be postponed until further notice.

A spokesman for The Giggle Team said that they felt it was their social responsibility to take this action to protect the safety and well being of their patrons.

The Giggle Team said they were very eager to stage the much-awaited satirical performance as the content is filled with the “latest happenings” that has recently sky rocketed Malaysians into a whirlpool of frenzy emotions.

“The show would produce a boost of good laughter that could be a real relief to counter the present situation,” the statement said.

Nevertheless the team is working on promoting past Giggle content that patrons can download from their website to enjoy as “in-house entertainment”.

In the meantime, “Stay healthy, positive and we all will LIVE to LAUGH another day,” The Giggle Team said.



