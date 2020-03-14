5 stark differences between leaders and bosses

The differences between a boss and a leader are apparent to those who work directly below someone within an organisation.

Superiors can make your day miserable or absolutely amazing depending on the way they interact with you.

If you aren’t certain whether you’re working for a boss or a leader, check out the differences below to get an in-depth understanding of your current situation.

1. Leaders coach, bosses drive

Leaders coach employees to inspire them to follow by example. Leaders frequently advise employees and give them ideas on how to improve their work. They clearly address the objectives of the team, and their actions are focused on achieving goals.

Bosses on the other hand tend to drive employees instead of direct them. Bosses do not make decisions but leave it to his employees to work without guidance and expectations while they sit back and wait for the results.

This is the significant difference between coaching a team and directing employees. When employees have confidence in a leader, the team culture improves and they are motivated to contribute more.

2. Leaders listen, bosses talk

Leaders will invest time in listening to their employees first before responding. Leaders understand the significance of listening and incorporating the opinions of others into their decision-making process.

Bosses, however, take full control of the conversation expecting employees to listen and carry out their orders, with very little or no direction.

This type of action is not a good approach towards establishing a team of productive employees who strive to be valued for their knowledge and expertise.

3. Leaders are fair, bosses tend to have favourites

A fair leader is one who treats every employee in the organisation with respect and fairness. Leaders treat everyone equally by listening to the ideas of every team member. A fair leader will not let personal preference get in the way of establishing a positive work environment.

A boss on the other hand frequently sides with “favourites” by investing more time in certain employees, and giving them more opportunities and benefits. This kind of unfair treatment can affect the morale of other employees and the team’s productivity as well.

4. Leaders collaborate and innovate, bosses administer

Leaders show support and encourage employees to be as immersed in the work as they are. This leads to more collaboration and a flexible workflow.

Leaders are also hands-on when it comes to work matters and take the opportunity to educate and empower employees to strive for the best.

Bosses tend to perform from an administrative approach, expecting workers to follow their instructions from start to finish. Bosses can sometimes push employees into submission.

5. Leaders give credit, bosses take credit

Leaders give credit when credit is due. Giving credit is important in enhancing team cohesion and trust, while encouraging better workplace collaboration.

Bosses on the other hand, often take credit for things they had no hand in.

This article first appeared in Jobstore.com

