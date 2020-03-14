TAG Heuer launches third generation luxury smartwatch

BERN: TAG Heuer has unveiled the third generation of its luxury connected timepiece.

The luxury Swiss watchmaker has announced the launch of the newest version of its “TAG Heuer Connected” watch, which rolls out Friday in selected stores and online.

The watch contains built-in GPS and heart-rate monitor features that, together with the TAG Heuer Sport app, offers the wearer detailed tracking for golf, running, cycling, walking and other fitness activities.

A new TAG Heuer mobile companion app has also been developed for the launch, while additional connected services include Google Assistant, Google Translate, Google Pay, music controls, weather and maps, among others.

In terms of aesthetics, the timepiece features a 45 mm case made using either stainless-steel titanium, ceramic or sapphire crystal.

It also boasts an all-active OLED touchscreen that offers the wearer a variety of custom-designed dials, and comes with interchangeable straps and a rotating crown.

“The Connected watch is not only a beautiful timepiece, it’s a truly immersive experience, as it now sits within a complete TAG Heuer digital ecosystem geared towards performance and sports,” said Frédéric Arnault, TAG Heuer’s Chief Strategy and Digital Officer, via a statement.

“It expresses the brand in a completely new way and offers limitless possibilities in terms of innovation for the future and will lead the way into a new era for TAG Heuer.”

The first-ever TAG Heuer Connected made its debut in 2015.



