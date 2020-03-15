Promthep Cape in Phuket as seen from ‘windmill viewpoint’

During the road trip in Phuket there was a definite intention to go to Promthep Cape, but as it sometimes turns out, plans get waylaid and a trip was made to “windmill viewpoint” instead from where Promthep Cape could be seen and appreciated from afar.

The journey itself was an interesting one every step of the way. But there were many steep inclines and hilly terrains to negotiate before reaching the destination.

If you wish to fuel-up first, there’s a 7-Eleven along the way where you can stop to buy breakfast or even pack a quick lunch to be enjoyed later.

There is something about Thailand’s 7-Eleven outlets that make it way more happening than the ones in Malaysia. Maybe its the abundance of delicious frozen food there as well as the other many food choices not available back home.

The journey begins

You can follow the signboards indicating Promthep Cape up to a certain point but after a while there are none to guide you any longer, and you will have to go with your gut.

Whilst ascending the hill, you will come upon the sight of a windmill and later a clearing. Keep moving on, up the unpaved road until you reach one that is paved.

Just a kilometre more, and you will come upon a sight so mesmerising it will make all the effort of travelling up the hill worth it.

The peak here overlooks a beautiful island surrounded by the bluest and most tranquil of seas. There will likely be no one here so you can park your rides and just sit by the road, enjoying the beauty nature has bestowed upon you.

From this point, you can see the windmill as well. Even when not in operation, the strong winds are enough to make the blades turn.

You will also likely be able to spot tourists at Promthep Cape, lining the cliff, taking photos and enjoying their moment.

While this spot is peaceful and tranquil with not a soul in sight, Promthep Cape on the other hand is teeming with tourists. So if you prefer to stay away for the crowds and view Promthep Cape from afar, this spot will more than make up for it. Sort of like a two-in-one trip.

Khai and wife Amira are Malaysian travel bloggers who blog at Kaki Jalans. Their travels have taken them to almost all the countries in Asean and five countries in Europe. They are still actively travelling and adding to this list.



