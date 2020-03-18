Chef hosts ‘Kitchen Quarantine’ for those affected by Covid-19

From Italy, which is now considered the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak, master chef Massimo Bottura has turned his kitchen into a live cooking studio for a show he calls “Kitchen Quarantine.”

In compliance with the Italian lockdown, Bottura closed his Michelin-starred restaurant Osteria Francescana in Modena and has been quarantined with his family.

For his fans around the world, including those in neighbouring Spain and France, which are likewise under lockdown, Bottura started filming a live Instagram cooking show of his family dinners, teaching viewers what they can cook at home during the quarantine.

Every night at 8 pm CET, with the help of his son, daughter and wife Lara, the chef whips up easy recipes for the at-home cook like Thai green curry, salad and boiled meat, and tortellini in panna (cream).

Though past livestreams are no longer available on his Instagram channel, Fine Dining Lovers has preserved some of the shows on YouTube.

