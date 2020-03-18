Chocolatey, moist and sweet Marble Cake

This homemade Marble Cake is so moist and buttery, with every bite being chocolatey and sweet.

A confectionary favourite, Marble Cake is a rich, moist and buttery cake with chocolate swirls.

It is great with a cup of coffee or tea and it is something to be enjoyed whenever you need a quick sweet bite.

You can use chocolate instead of cocoa powder in this recipe; the taste will not be compromised either way.

Sour cream, which can replace the milk in the recipe, also helps in making the cake extra moist.

Ingredients

220g unsalted butter, at room temperature

200g all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

200g fine or powdered sugar (confectionery sugar or icing sugar)

4 eggs

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons whole milk

1 teaspoon vanilla essence

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

Method

Preheat the oven to 190°C. Lightly grease the pan with some butter.

Mix the flour and baking powder together and sieve the mixture. Add in salt and mix well. Set aside the mixture.

Use an electric beater to mix butter and sugar until well combined or pale yellow in colour.

Add in the first egg. Beat well after each addition of egg until creamy.

Scrape down the sides and add in vanilla essence and fold in the flour into the mixture and mix well.

Finally, add in the milk.

Divide the batter into two portions. Stir the cocoa powder into one portion and mix well.

Transfer the plain batter into a greased baking pan. Shake it lightly to distribute evenly.

Pour the cocoa batter in the middle of baking pan, and lightly swirl the cocoa batter with a butter knife.

Move the butter knife in an S-shape motion a few times. Do not over-mix.

Bake until golden brown and cooked, about 40 minutes. If the top turns too brown before the cake is set, cover the top with aluminium foil at the 20-minute mark to prevent the top from being too brown and crusty.

Insert a cake tester in the middle of the cake to see if it’s done. Bake longer if the middle of the cake is still wet.

Remove it from the oven and let it cool on the wire rack for five minutes. Remove from the pan, slice and serve immediately.

Tip

Use three mini loaf pans or one regular loaf pan or one square pan (23x23cm or 20x20cm) and one round pan for this recipe.

This recipe first appeared in Rasa Malaysia.

Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.



