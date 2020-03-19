Mobile sterilisation chamber helps curb spread of Covid-19

At a time when so many parts of the world are in total lockdown in a desperate attempt to curb the spread of the deadly Covid-19 virus, a team of Vietnamese has invented a mobile sterilisation chamber that they claim can eliminate up to 90% of the viruses and bacteria on a person’s body.

The unique chamber was invented by a team at the Institute of Occupational Health and Environment in collaboration with the Hanoi University of Technology.

According to a report by TipsMake, an ionised saline solution in the form of a mist is sprayed onto a person’s body in a bid to disinfect the surface.

The ionised saline solution is made specifically for use in the sterilisation chamber and is not harmful even for those with sensitive skin.

The disinfection process is quick and simple enough – step into the chamber, and stand still for a duration of 15 to 20 seconds as the solution is sprayed over your entire body.

Free of charge, you will also be entertained by a “Coronavirus” song played while the disinfection process takes place.

Initial results have shown that over 90% of bacteria and viruses on the surface of a person’s body, including their clothes, are completely eliminated during the sterilisation process.

The chamber has the capability to disinfect up to 1,000 people a day.

The chambers have now been installed in some hospitals and in several high-traffic areas to curb the spread of Covid-19.

