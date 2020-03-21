A ray of light and fortitude shines during self-isolation

PETALING JAYA: At 8.00pm on Thursday, the second day of social restrictions in Malaysia to curb the Covid-19 outbreak, a noble effort by local musicians to fight isolation-induced boredom sprung up on Facebook.

Three self-isolated musicians came together to give people a bit of positivity, laughter and emotion amid the havoc wreaked by Covid-19 on the entertainment industry.

In true solidarity, they entertained their families, friends, neighbours and strangers through Facebook Live from the solitude of their homes.

On Friday at about the same time, the same musicians – crooner Eddie Zachariah, rock pioneer Ahmad “Lord” Lokman Ismail (both from Kuala Lumpur) and rocker Brian Matthew Durado (from Ipoh) – again brought people together.

The hour-long virtual gigs streamed live over the “Musicians for Musicians” Facebook, was the start of the #IsolationMusic series.

The performances topped 6,000 views as the trio sent out encouraging messages to viewers stuck at home and took song requests.

“Musicians for Musicians” is the engine of Persatuan Pemuzik Tempatan Selangor (PPTS) that organised the benefit concert which was postponed 48 hours before the biggest reunion of Malaysia’s top musicians from the 70s and 80s on March 15.

They join musicians worldwide like Coldplay and John Legend who are performing virtually in the hope of soothing those affected by the pandemic.

Daryll Nathaniel, the musician son of PPTS deputy president Edwin Nathaniel, mooted the idea.

He said he’s pleased that fellow musicians saw it heartening to share some of the music that gave people comfort in the wake of cancellation of live events and public gatherings.

“We hope the live series will stave off people’s feeling of being useless while stuck at home and that viewers will share a collective joy of watching top local live musicians online.”

Eddie Zachariah, while lamenting that many musicians have had gigs cancelled indefinitely, said it was a fun way to pass time during self-isolation.

Brian Durado hoped the performances would help boost the morale of people in isolation and musicians badly affected by gig cancellations.

Commenters praised PPTS for “thinking of it and thinking of others.”

Kharine Suzuki-Sha: “It is a wonderful show of humanity and a trend setting way of staying connected through music.”

Tonight's #IsolationMusic will feature the following artistes:

Skyline band leader Scratchman John @ 7.30pm

Keyboardist/guitarist Amizan Ariffin @ 8.00pm

Sultry vocalist Brenda Lee @ 8:30pm

