Free wedding dresses to healthcare workers around the world

BARCELONA: The Pronovias Group has come up with an original and surprising initiative to show its support for women who are battling to save lives and counter the spread of the coronavirus.

The Spanish company is offering to supply healthcare workers who are also brides-to-be with free wedding dresses, once the pandemic has been brought under control.

“We would like to show our support to all heroes around the world on the frontlines of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

This was the message posted by Pronovias on Instagram to announce the launch of its “Heroes” collection which will be offered for free to hospital-employed brides-to-be all over the world.

The initiative has also been publicised by the Spanish company with the hashtag “#LoveConquersAll”on social networks.

On the front line in countries all over the world, healthcare workers are battling to save patients from the coronavirus pandemic, putting their own lives at risk in the process.

Their dedication to the fight has not gone unnoticed. Social networks have been inundated with messages of support from ordinary citizens, many of whom are also standing at their windows at specific times of the day in several cities under lockdown to publicly applaud their efforts.

Brands have also joined in the mobilisation to fight the virus, diverting production lines to mass produce protective masks and hand sanitiser.

Other companies have launched more original initiatives, among them Pronovias, which aims to motivate brides-to-be working in hospitals with the offer of free wedding dresses.

Launched in China at the beginning of the year, the initiative is now being extended to several countries around the world.

Once the crisis is over, hospital staff will be able to take advantage of free wedding dresses when the time comes to say their “I do’s”.

“To celebrate their extraordinary and selfless dedication, Pronovias Group is offering wedding dresses to hospital-employed brides-to-be. The Heroes Collection will be available until August 31, 2020 at selected flagships,” announced Pronovias.

The group also pointed out that the schedule for the reopening of its stores will be determined by recommendations issued by local authorities.



