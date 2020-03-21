Rich, buttery pound cake is the perfect tea-time treat

By
Low Bee Yinn
-
There’s no stopping once you’ve had a slice of this heavenly pound cake.

Being cooped up at home during the quarantine period can get quite stressful so why not channel your pent-up to some home baking?

Today’s recipe is a super moist pound cake, rich and sweet enough to float those Covid-19 blues away.

Best part? It only requires a few basic ingredients.

You can use sour cream to replace heavy whipping cream in the recipe as this option also makes for a moist cake.

Ingredients

  • 200 g sifted cake flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 227g unsalted butter softened
  • 250g granulated sugar
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest, optional
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 80 ml heavy whipping cream

Method

  • Preheat oven to 160°C. Lightly grease the bottom and sides of a 23 cm × 13 cm loaf pan. Dust the pan with flour.
  • Sift together flour, baking powder and salt into a medium-sized bowl, set aside.
  • Cream butter in a mixer at medium speed until very creamy, about two minutes.
  • Gradually add sugar and continue beating for four minutes until very light and fluffy.
  • Reduce speed to low and add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition and scraping down the sides of the bowl occasionally.
  • Add in the lemon zest and vanilla extract.
  • Add the flour mixture at low speed in three additions, alternating it with the heavy cream in two additions and mixing just until the flour is incorporated.
  • Scrape batter into the pan and smooth the top.
  • Bake for 60 to 70 minutes or until a cake tester inserted in the middle comes out clean. Remove from the oven and let cool on a wire rack for 20 minutes. Slice into pieces and serve.

Tips

  • A good suggestion would be to use heavy cream. It’s the secret ingredient in this recipe, making the cake extremely rich and moist.
  • To avoid the pound cake becoming too brown and crusty at the top (and the inside only half-cooked), cover the cake with aluminium foil at the 30-minute mark or after the top of the cake is set.

This recipe first appeared in Rasa Malaysia.

Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.


