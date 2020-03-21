Rich, buttery pound cake is the perfect tea-time treat

Being cooped up at home during the quarantine period can get quite stressful so why not channel your pent-up to some home baking?

Today’s recipe is a super moist pound cake, rich and sweet enough to float those Covid-19 blues away.

Best part? It only requires a few basic ingredients.

You can use sour cream to replace heavy whipping cream in the recipe as this option also makes for a moist cake.

Ingredients

200 g sifted cake flour

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

227g unsalted butter softened

250g granulated sugar

4 large eggs

1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest, optional

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

80 ml heavy whipping cream

Method

Preheat oven to 160°C. Lightly grease the bottom and sides of a 23 cm × 13 cm loaf pan. Dust the pan with flour.

Sift together flour, baking powder and salt into a medium-sized bowl, set aside.

Cream butter in a mixer at medium speed until very creamy, about two minutes.

Gradually add sugar and continue beating for four minutes until very light and fluffy.

Reduce speed to low and add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition and scraping down the sides of the bowl occasionally.

Add in the lemon zest and vanilla extract.

Add the flour mixture at low speed in three additions, alternating it with the heavy cream in two additions and mixing just until the flour is incorporated.

Scrape batter into the pan and smooth the top.

Bake for 60 to 70 minutes or until a cake tester inserted in the middle comes out clean. Remove from the oven and let cool on a wire rack for 20 minutes. Slice into pieces and serve.

Tips

A good suggestion would be to use heavy cream. It’s the secret ingredient in this recipe, making the cake extremely rich and moist.

To avoid the pound cake becoming too brown and crusty at the top (and the inside only half-cooked), cover the cake with aluminium foil at the 30-minute mark or after the top of the cake is set.

This recipe first appeared in Rasa Malaysia.

Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.



