Rich, buttery pound cake is the perfect tea-time treat

Being cooped up at home during the quarantine period can get quite stressful so why not channel your pent-up to some home baking?
Today’s recipe is a super moist pound cake, rich and sweet enough to float those Covid-19 blues away.
Best part? It only requires a few basic ingredients.
You can use sour cream to replace heavy whipping cream in the recipe as this option also makes for a moist cake.
Ingredients
- 200 g sifted cake flour
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 227g unsalted butter softened
- 250g granulated sugar
- 4 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest, optional
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 80 ml heavy whipping cream
Method
- Preheat oven to 160°C. Lightly grease the bottom and sides of a 23 cm × 13 cm loaf pan. Dust the pan with flour.
- Sift together flour, baking powder and salt into a medium-sized bowl, set aside.
- Cream butter in a mixer at medium speed until very creamy, about two minutes.
- Gradually add sugar and continue beating for four minutes until very light and fluffy.
- Reduce speed to low and add eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition and scraping down the sides of the bowl occasionally.
- Add in the lemon zest and vanilla extract.
- Add the flour mixture at low speed in three additions, alternating it with the heavy cream in two additions and mixing just until the flour is incorporated.
- Scrape batter into the pan and smooth the top.
- Bake for 60 to 70 minutes or until a cake tester inserted in the middle comes out clean. Remove from the oven and let cool on a wire rack for 20 minutes. Slice into pieces and serve.
Tips
- A good suggestion would be to use heavy cream. It’s the secret ingredient in this recipe, making the cake extremely rich and moist.
- To avoid the pound cake becoming too brown and crusty at the top (and the inside only half-cooked), cover the cake with aluminium foil at the 30-minute mark or after the top of the cake is set.
This recipe first appeared in Rasa Malaysia.
Low Bee Yinn is a food blogger and cookbook author.