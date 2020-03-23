Now WhatsApp users can message WHO for Covid-19 info

MENLO PARK: Following the launch of its WhatsApp Coronavirus Information Hub early last week, the company recently launched the WHO Health Alert, a chatbot tool created with the World Health Organisation that can respond to users’ questions about Covid-19 with prompt and official information 24/7.

The service, called the WHO Health Alert, has been designed to “answer questions from the public about Coronavirus, and to give prompt, reliable and official information 24 hours a day, worldwide,” including offering the latest statistical and situation reports regarding the virus.

The chatbot can be reached at +41 22 501 76 55 on WhatsApp, and users can start the conversation by messaging “hi.”

The tool can respond to a wide variety of questions and is updated on a daily basis with the latest information about the disease, how people can protect themselves from it, and recommendations on how to travel safely amidst the outbreak.

This launch follows that of the WhatsApp Coronavirus Information Hub, which was made available early last week.

The tool was created in partnership with the WHO, Unicef, and UNDP to offer Covid-19 guidance to professionals who use WhatsApp on a regular basis as part of their business operations.

Currently, the WHO Health Alert is rolling out in English, but it will roll out in Arabic, Chinese, French, Russian and Spanish over the next few weeks.



