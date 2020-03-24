Covid-19: 5 trending questions in the US on Google Search

As the Covid-19 outbreak continues to worsen in the US, Google’s Search engine continues to be saturated with Covid-19-oriented queries.

Over the past day, the most popularly asked question was “What does shelter in place mean?” According to Google Search, the following questions were trending over the past day:

1. What does shelter in place mean?

Likely in response to California’s new mandate to shelter in place to minimise further spread of Covid-19, “What does shelter in place mean?” was the most trending question in Google Search over the past day.

According to NBC Bay Area, to shelter in place means to stay at home except to conduct essential tasks like “go[ing] out to get food, fill[ing] prescriptions, seek[ing] medical care, car[ing] for vulnerable relatives or neighbours and get[ing] exercise.”

2. What does Covid-19 stand for?

According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, the official “name of this disease is coronavirus disease 2019, abbreviated as Covid-19.

In Covid-19, ‘CO’ stands for ‘corona,’ ‘VI’ for ‘virus,’ and ‘D’ for disease.”

3. How to make a mask out of fabric?

Because the stock of protective, N95 face masks is exhausted across the US amidst the pandemic outbreak, people are looking into making their own by hand. In response, companies specialising in fabric and sewing like Joann have created guides on how to make your own, tight-fitting, N95 alternatives.

4. How long does Covid-19 live on surfaces?

The World Health Organisation states that “Studies suggest that coronaviruses (including preliminary information on the Covid-19 virus) may persist on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days. This may vary under different conditions.”

5. How many cases of Covid-19 are there in the US?

According to the latest update made by the CDC, the number of reported Covid-19 cases in the US is 33,404.

